Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 30,731 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,731 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.72% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

DIVI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,683. The firm has a market cap of $391.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $30.61.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

