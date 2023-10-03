Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $567.94. 578,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The company has a market cap of $251.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

