Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 522,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

