Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 84.2% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGEE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.37. 24,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,716. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $83.27.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGEE

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.