Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stake Decreased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,974 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

EMQQ stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. 11,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $467.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $35.78.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

