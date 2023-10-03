JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 290,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 194,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $43.67.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

