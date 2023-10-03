Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $358.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.58 and its 200-day moving average is $351.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

