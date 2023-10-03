Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Trading Up 0.0 %

MSCI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $507.21. 8,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,770. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $535.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

