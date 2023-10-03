Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 16,753 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 437.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMF. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 486,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

