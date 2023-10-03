Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,708,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

