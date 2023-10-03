Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

SCHC stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

