RHS Financial LLC Acquires 376 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $517,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.52.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

