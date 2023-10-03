RHS Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 863,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

