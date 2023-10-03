RHS Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 214,654 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 72,386 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

