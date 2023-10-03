RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

