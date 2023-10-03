Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.51

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.51 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 140852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

