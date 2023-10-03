RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

