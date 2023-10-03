Casper Price Tops $0.0320 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Casper has a market cap of $363.07 million and $3.48 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,055,217,082 coins and its circulating supply is 11,361,555,276 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,054,229,580 with 11,360,624,596 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03217672 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,596,194.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

