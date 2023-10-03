RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for about 2.6% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 263.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.