Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is RHS Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.