RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

