Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Southern Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE SO opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

