iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

