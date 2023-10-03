Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after buying an additional 1,189,422 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

