Conning Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $440.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.35. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

