Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 165 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $395.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $372.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

