Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Conning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Conning Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 50,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 244.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $4,182,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $271.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.05 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.84 and its 200 day moving average is $245.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

