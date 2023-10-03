1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $395.70 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.72. The company has a market capitalization of $372.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

