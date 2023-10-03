Laqira Protocol (LQR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.38 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $602.03 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

