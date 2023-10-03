Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $15.81 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

