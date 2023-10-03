XYO One Day Volume Hits $417,983.97 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $39.27 million and approximately $417,983.97 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016472 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,379.45 or 0.99878619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00293387 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $433,238.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

