CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

