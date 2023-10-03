E&G Advisors LP Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 498,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 114,017 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 349,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,377. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $73.64 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

