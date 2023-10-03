Dudley & Shanley Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 5.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Progressive Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.26. 172,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

