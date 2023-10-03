Friedenthal Financial Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises 2.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA RTM traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. 30,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.10. The company has a market cap of $295.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

