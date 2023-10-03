MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.84. 21,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,952. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

