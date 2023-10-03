Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,141 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.45% of Antero Midstream worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 362,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

