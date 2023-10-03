Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 3,924 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $21,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.12. 49,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.33 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.