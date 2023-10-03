Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. 4,198,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,806,407. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

