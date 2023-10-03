Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,476,651 shares of company stock valued at $206,966,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.36. 866,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,129. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

