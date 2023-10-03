Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,467 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. 14,079,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,415,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.