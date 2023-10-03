Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 11,505 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,036. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

