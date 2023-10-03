Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,049 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.33. 203,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,203. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.