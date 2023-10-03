Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYBL. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000.

Shares of BATS HYBL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 199,251 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

