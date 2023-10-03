Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,836,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $895.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,523. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $705.71 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $935.45 and a 200-day moving average of $919.64.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

