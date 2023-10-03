Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,085 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,329,000 after acquiring an additional 421,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 278,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,476. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.