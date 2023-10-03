Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 5,314 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $28,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MGK traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.23. 136,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $245.22. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.