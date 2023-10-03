Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 13,057 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.43% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,046,618 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 245,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter.

XMPT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,648 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This is an increase from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

