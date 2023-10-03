Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 66,603 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 66,603 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 3,282,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,854. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.