Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $2,155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $7.35 on Tuesday, reaching $395.60. The stock had a trading volume of 171,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,171. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.